48-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death on Klauzál Square – Suspected Perpetrator Has Been Found

A 48-year-old man was beaten to death at night in Budapest, on Klauzál square.

BRFK launched a manhunt and within 11 hours they captured the suspected perpetrator of the bodily injury that caused the death of man yesterday night on Klauzál square, Budapest.

As we previously reported, on August 10th, 2023 at 0:55 a.m., the BRFK call center received a report that a man had been found dead on Klauzál square. Based on the primary data, the man’s death could have been caused by the hands of a stranger, therefore the Life Protection Department of the Budapest Police Headquarters ordered an investigation against an unknown culprit on suspicion of a crime of bodily harm causing death. In connection with the incident, the BRFK announced that the Józsefváros policemen arrested the man suspected of committing the crime at Rákóczi square at 11:15 a.m. The 30-year-old man is currently being held accountable.



24.hu

pixabay