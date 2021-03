Hungary’s trade volume contracted in January after expanding in the previous months, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

In a first reading of data, KSH said exports fell by 5.5% to 8.755 billion euros, after rising for four months in a row. Imports dropped by 10.4% to 7.925 billion euros, after two months of increases, KSH said. The trade surplus came to 830 million euros for the month. KSH will publish a second reading of the data on March 29.

hungarymatters.hu