The National Directorate General for Disaster Management (OKF) on Friday announced the completion of an upgrade of Hungary’s radiation monitoring system.

OKF added 30 next-generation monitoring stations and upgraded 26 existing ones, bringing the total number to 160. It also acquired four mobile radiation monitoring stations and consolidated public warning systems on a common platform. The project was supported by 4.8 billion forints (EUR 13m) in European Union funding.

