Deaths Outpace Births in March

Preliminary data show that 6,970 children were born and 11,746 people died in March 2022 with the number of live births increasing by 2.2% compared with April last year, while deaths decreased by 0.9%, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

As the number of deaths was lower than last year and births increased slightly, a 12% decrease in the natural population loss was registered, with a loss of 4,776 in March 2022 as against 10,147 in March 2021. In March 2022, 4,541 couples tied the knot, up 12% from 593 in March 2021. In the past 12 months, 90,371 children were born, down 2.2% from the same period of last year, while 148,574 people died, 0.9% fewer people than in the previous year. The natural population loss came to 58,203 compared with 57,570 in the same period of last year, an increase of 1.1%. Between April 2021 and March 2022, 70,292 couples were married, 5.2% more than the previous year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay