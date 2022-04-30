Deaths Outpace Births in March

National
Tóháti Zsuzsa

Preliminary data show that 6,970 children were born and 11,746 people died in March 2022 with the number of live births increasing by 2.2% compared with April last year, while deaths decreased by 0.9%, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

 

As the number of deaths was lower than last year and births increased slightly, a 12% decrease in the natural population loss was registered, with a loss of 4,776 in March 2022 as against 10,147 in March 2021. In March 2022, 4,541 couples tied the knot, up 12% from 593 in March 2021. In the past 12 months, 90,371 children were born, down 2.2% from the same period of last year, while 148,574 people died, 0.9% fewer people than in the previous year. The natural population loss came to 58,203 compared with 57,570 in the same period of last year, an increase of 1.1%. Between April 2021 and March 2022, 70,292 couples were married, 5.2% more than the previous year.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

