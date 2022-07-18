Hungarian medical degrees were awarded in Berlin

A total of 187 medical and dental students were awarded doctorates this year as part of Semmelweis University’s German-language training. Fifty-two of them were graduates of Asklepios Campus (ACH) in Hamburg, who received their diplomas at the Hungarian Embassy in Berlin on July 15, the organizers told MTI.

Semmelweis’ outsourced department, Asklepios Campus Hamburg (ACH), was founded in 2008. The university’s students studying German mostly complete their theoretical training in Budapest, and from the third year onwards they continue their studies in Hamburg, at the ACH.

On Friday, the graduates of the institution received the certificate of the German-language training of the Budapest University of Medical Sciences.

The guests of the event were greeted by Ambassador Péter Györkös, who spoke about the fact that the Hungarian Embassy in Berlin has been able to host the inauguration ceremony for several years, congratulated the graduates and emphasized: the German youth who have spent part of their student years in our country get to know the true face, history and traditions of Hungary. are spent, including German medical students who graduated as part of the ACH training, who thereby become ambassadors of Hungary.

At the doctorate ceremony on July 15, Béla Merkely, rector of Semmelweis, and Miklós Kellermayer, dean of the university’s Faculty of General Medicine, presented the diplomas to the students. Alán Alpár, Semmelweis International Vice-Chancellor, and Nele Geßler, Deputy Dean of the Hamburg campus, also participated in the extraordinary Senate meeting.

Béla Merkely, Rector of Semmelweis, in her speech at the graduation ceremony, reminded the students that Semmelweis University accepts the best students, which is also a guarantee of quality education.

“Four years ago, our university set itself the goal that by the end of the decade, Semmelweis University would be among the world’s one hundred best higher education institutions, as well as among the five best medical and health sciences universities in Europe. This is an ambitious plan, the successful cooperation of Asklepios Campus Hamburg and Semmelweis University, which has existed for 13 years, contributes to its realization,” emphasized the rector.

Béla Merkely encouraged the newly ordained doctors to always be open-minded, never to lose their curiosity, not to forget the knowledge they have acquired in Hungary and about the country, and to always keep in mind while practicing their profession that they serve the healing of people in a way worthy of their oath.

Christoph Jermann, who led the Hamburg campus between 2013 and 2022, received the Pro Universitate order of merit at the ceremony. So far this year, Semmelweis University has admitted a total of 509 medical and dental students to its German-language courses.