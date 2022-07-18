The 54th Hortobágy Equestrian Days were held between July 15 and 17

The 54th Hortobágy Equestrian Days were organized between 15 and 17 July, at the opening of which on Saturday Gyula Dallos, Hungarian champion dressage rider, master trainer, the ministerial commissioner responsible for the renewal and implementation of the Kincsem National Equestrian Program, Fülöp Bernadett, managing director of Hortobágyi Nonprofit Kft., greeted the participants.

The main goal of the event is to introduce and popularize the past and present pastoral culture characteristics of Hortobágy, as well as the horse breeding work of the Mátai Stud, and the collection of teeth still in use and functioning today. The Hortobágy Riding Days are a summary of Hungarian equestrian life, which includes professional riders as well as amateurs and horse-loving adults and children.

debreceninap.hu