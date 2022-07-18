Protesters Blocked the Margaret Bridge in Budapest

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Protesters Blocked the Margaret Bridge in Budapest

They protested against the tightening of the law on the itemized tax of low-tax businesses, the kata and the increase in utility costs.

 

Five people were caught by the police who also used stun guns during the Monday morning demonstration in Budapest, reports 24.hu.

One of the cases was recorded on video by the member of parliament András Jámbor, in the recording, around 9 minutes in, you can see how a policeman placed his stun gun on the thigh of one of the demonstrators and turned it on. The sound of electricity and the man’s screams can be heard on the video. He was then taken away by the police.

There will be a similar demonstration in Debrecen on Tuesday.

MTI
debreceninap.hu
Photo: Zoltán Balogh

 

