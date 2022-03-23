Hungarians Raise HuF 750 M for Refugees

Hungarians have so far donated a total of 750 million forints (EUR 2m) to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine, president-elect Katalin Novák said during a visit to the Hungary-Ukraine border on Tuesday.

“The funds are in the best hands and will be delivered to those who really need them,” Novák said, thanking the donors, charity and religious organisations for their help. Meeting leaders of Charity Council organisations, Novák told public media: “The entire country has mobilised, with everybody wanting to help … It is good to see that we now have cooperation not seen in Hungary for a long time. It is good to know that everybody is doing their job here.” At the meeting, Novák also thanked the priests and pastors seeking to provide help and consolation through the local communities beyond their duty. She highlighted the level of coordination between charity organisations. “Cooperation is working very well and I can see the huge share government offices and local municipal leaders are undertaking to provide help,” she said.

Novák also visited Beregsurány on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border, before travelling on to Fehérgyarmat and Tiszabecs.

Speaking to public media, Novák said she saw a strong cooperation of humanitarian and aid organisations and locals in all three towns she visited.