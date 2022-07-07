The water level of the Tisza has never been so low in Hungary

The water level of the Tisza near Szolnok is at a record low, the National Water Directorate General (OVF) told MTI on Thursday.

According to the announcement, since the beginning of regular measurements in the middle of the 19th century, the water level of the Tisza near Szolnok has not been as low as it was on Thursday: a water level of minus 280 centimeters was measured. At Szolnok, the lowest water level so far was measured on August 21, 2003, minus 279 centimeters.

The OVF emphasized: the consequence of the lack of rainfall experienced in the Tisza watershed for months is “already obvious”. The Central Tisza Region Water Administration (KÖTIVIZIG) switched to maintaining a water level below minus 320 centimeters at the Kiskörei Weir in order to be able to ensure the minimum water level necessary for the smooth operation of the Szolnok Surface Waterworks, which provides drinking water for about 100,000 people living in Szolnok and the surrounding settlements – was introduced.

Despite the low water yield of the rivers, the agricultural water supply along the Tisza is for the time being undisturbed, thanks to the reservoir of water stored in the Tisza Lake above the Kiskörei Weir, they wrote.

Photo: MTI/János Mészáros