Hungarian Mathematician László Lovász a Winner of 2021 Abel Prize

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungarian Mathematician László Lovász a Winner of 2021 Abel Prize

Hungary’s László Lovász has been awarded the 2021 Abel Prize, an honour given out by the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters and regarded as one of the highest honours in mathematics.

 

Lovász has won the honour together with Israel’s Avi Wigderson of the Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, US, “for their foundational contributions to theoretical computer science and discrete mathematics, and their leading role in shaping them into central fields of modern mathematics,” the academy announced in Oslo.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

A Member State may not authorise a method of capture of birds leading to by-catch

Bácsi Éva

Bocskor: EC Reaffirms Support for Ukrainian Hungarians’ Rights

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Aims for Close Ties With UK

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *