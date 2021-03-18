Socialists Call on Government to Tap EUR 1 BN in EU Wage Subsidies

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Socialists Call on Government to Tap EUR 1 BN in EU Wage Subsidies

The opposition Socialist Party is calling on the government to access 1 billion euros in European Union funds to complement job-protection wage subsidies, the deputy leader of the opposition party said on Wednesday.

 

“Families are being ruined by the coronavirus epidemic every day,” Imre Komjáthi told an online press conference. Some 300,000 people have lost their jobs thanks to the government’s “slow, bungled and tight-fisted” wage subsidy measures. He noted that Austria was planning a 13th month wage and compensation for unused official holidays using 430 million euros. Catering sector employees in Austria will also receive a 100 euro “tip”, Komjáthi said. Hungary, by contrast, is paying wage compensation of “only 50%”, he said, adding that the net amount would only be enough “for people to starve to death”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Hungary Construction Sector Rebounds in January

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary January Industrial Production Drops 6.7% YR/YR

Tóháti Zsuzsa

EU Court: Hungary Ad Tax Complies With EU Rules

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *