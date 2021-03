A woman stabbed by a Chinese fellow Covid-19 patient in a Budapest 6th district hospital last week died on Wednesday, the Budapest police said.

According to earlier reports, the suspect had repeatedly stabbed the woman, who was unable to defend herself, causing life-threatening injuries in the hospital’s Covid ward. The man then tried to run out of the ward and lightly injured a security guard. The suspect is in custody, currently undergoing mental tests.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay