According to the DKV, road construction works will be carried out on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Mester utca and Böszörményi út, which will also affect bus traffic. During the works, buses 15 and 15Y traveling in the direction of Doberdó utca will use the diversion route Mester utca – Bartók Béla út – Bartók Béla út, roundabout – Bartók Béla út – Böszörményi út. No stopping place is missed during the herding.

