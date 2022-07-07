Boris Johnson Has Resigned

Tóháti Zsuzsa

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation from the position of party leader of the Conservative Party and from the post of prime minister. However, he will remain the leader until his successor is chosen.

 

Until there is a new leader of the party, Johnson will remain the prime minister, but he will delegate the party leadership positions to a special cabinet.

The selection of the new leader will begin, the exact schedule will be announced next week.

“Nobody in politics is irreplaceable,” said Boris Johnson, adding that he is sad to leave “the best workplace in the world.”

