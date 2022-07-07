A Cold Front is Coming on Friday, We Can Expect Some Rain

A cold front will reach the country at night, and then it will immediately disperse, the National Meteorological Service announced on Thursday.

According to the forecast sent to MTI, changeable weather is expected over the weekend, the wind will strengthen in many places, and the maximums will remain below 30 Celsius everywhere.

On Friday, the sky will be cloudier in the central and eastern parts of the country, sporadic showers and thunderstorms will also occur in the central part of the country. In Western Transdanubia, on the other hand, the sun can shine for a longer time. In Transdanubia, the air movement can be strong and sometimes stormy. The lowest temperature is likely to be between 14 and 19 degrees, and the highest temperature between 22 and 28 degrees.

On Saturday, the sun shines for several hours. Mainly in the eastern counties, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The air warms up from 12-18 degrees in the morning to 24-28 degrees in the afternoon.

Cloudy and sunny weather can be expected on Sunday. Scattered, larger numbers of showers and thunderstorms are likely in the northeastern counties. The minimums are expected to be between 12 and 18 degrees, and the maximums between 22 and 27 degrees, reads the forecast.

telex.hu

pixabay