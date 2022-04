Firefighters in Debrecen were alerted to a flaming car. The county disaster management said.

A car parked in the yard of a residential building caught fire early on Thursday in Vámospércs, Táncsics Street. Residents and neighbors put out the fire with the help of a powder fire extinguisher and a garden sprinkler for the arrival of professional firefighters in Debrecen. And the unit cooled the vehicle back with a jet of water.

debreceninap.hu