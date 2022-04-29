The University of Debrecen received another prestigious award

The University of Debrecen was included in the Times Higher Education list in two categories as the best Hungarian university. In the latest list just published, the university has graduated from the Partnership for Goals and in the Fair Work and Sustainable Growth categories ahead of other Hungarian universities.

Apart from the University of Debrecen, only three other Hungarian universities, the University of Eötvös Loránd University, the University of Szeged and the University of Pécs, were among the best on the Times Higher Education list.

The renowned British ranking maker has ranked more than 1,400 higher education institutions around the world. UD a 401-600. gained a place. In its latest Impact Ranking, Times Higher Education (THE) examines the social and economic role and impact of higher education institutions in 17 categories along with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The renowned British ranking maker rated the University of Debrecen in 6 categories.

The Partnership for Goals and the Decent Work and Economic Growth categories cover both 201-300. DE, the best Hungarian university. In the former category, it manages to retain the previous year’s result as the best Hungarian, and UD was the first to appear on the list in connection with the latter.

It is also among the best and 201-300 ranked in the Sustainable Cities and Communities and Life Underwater categories. The Health and Wellbeing is 401-600, while the Quality Education is 301-400. the institution in Debrecen is closed.

The authors of the international ranking examined educational, research, and social participation activities related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals in the Partnership for Goals category, while related research in the Underwater category, educational and scientific activities related to aquatic ecosystems, and hazardous waste disposal. , and the maintenance of local aquatic ecosystems also played a role in the formation of the score.

On the topic of Health and Well-being, the number and proportion of students in health education in relation to the total number of students, health research, industrial cooperation, and infrastructure related to a healthy lifestyle were taken into account. Research on quality education included research into childhood education and lifelong learning, the proportion of first-generation intellectuals with a degree in teacher education, and students.

