Wizz Air launched a new flight from Debrecen to Antalya

The Turkish Riviera became closer to the people living in and around Debrecen: from June 10, 2023, we can reach Antalya from here with the new Wizz Air flight.

The new route follows the first Budapest flight to the popular destination by almost a month. Those wishing to travel will be able to fly from Debrecen twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, vg.hu reports. The journey to the Turkish Riviera with the Wizz Air flight from Debrecen takes 1 hour and 45 minutes.

It is extremely important for the airport to develop our range of flights, which is especially important in the summer season, when tourism is more active compared to other times of the year.

– said Tamás Király, the managing director of the business company operating the Debrecen International Airport.

Wizz Air is Hungary’s leading airline, and according to forecasts, the number of passengers this year will increase from more than 3.7 million last year to over 4.8 million.

In 2023, Debrecen can be used to travel directly to the following cities: London, Munich, Tel-Aviv, Eindhoven, Larnaca, Antalya, Corfu, Burgas, Crete.

(Debeceni Nap)