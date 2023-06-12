A gang from Hajdúhadháza broke into warehouses in Debrecen one after the other

On the afternoon of February 12, a victim called the police saying that his warehouse on Kassai út in Debrecen had been broken into and various fishing equipment had been stolen.

After the signal, the police immediately went to the scene and collected data. It soon became clear that several containers had been broken into, and the man also reported the disappearance of his fishing rods to the officers.

The investigation yielded results in a short time, the Debrecen prosecutors knocked on the door of the suspected perpetrators the next morning. Two residents of Hajdúhadháza were arrested, and their third companion was captured on February 14, 2023.

The members of the trio were interrogated and taken into criminal custody. All three confessed. The detectives seized the stolen fishing equipment and returned it to the owners.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department conducted proceedings against them on the basis of the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of three-degree theft, one-degree misdemeanor theft and six-degree attempted theft. The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

(Debreceni Nap)