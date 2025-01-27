New visiting ban at the Clinical Center in Debrecen

A full visiting ban is being introduced at the Cardiology and Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, located on the Nagyerdei Campus.

The measure is effective from Tuesday, January 28, until further notice. Mask-wearing remains mandatory in all patient care and diagnostic units of the Clinical Center. The full visiting ban was ordered by the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office due to the accumulation of upper respiratory illnesses, as an epidemiological preventive measure to protect both patients and staff.

Additionally, the previously implemented visiting ban remains in effect at the following locations: Intensive Care Units on the Nagyerdei Campus, the Pediatric Clinic, Internal Medicine Clinics A, B, and C, the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic, and Oncology Clinic, Pulmonary Medicine Clinic, and Intensive Care Unit, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Infectious Disease Clinics at the Kenézy Gyula Campus, and Internal Medicine Clinic at the Gróf Tisza István Campus, and Intensive Care, Pediatrics, and Obstetrics and Gynecology Units.

The use of masks covering both the nose and mouth remains mandatory in all patient care and diagnostic units at the Clinical Center’s Nagyerdei, Kenézy Gyula, and Gróf Tisza István Campuses.

The Clinical Center’s management kindly requests patience and understanding from patients and their relatives.

(unideb.hu)