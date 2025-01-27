The dangers and challenges of battery manufacturing – experts convene in Debrecen

What potential problems and challenges do Debrecen and its region face regarding battery manufacturing, and what solutions could prevent environmental disasters? How can residents effectively protect themselves from the risks posed by such investments? These questions were addressed at a discussion organized by Debreciner in the DAB headquarters, featuring István Fábián, chemist and former rector of the University of Debrecen, and László Zeke, attorney.

During the discussion, it was highlighted that solvents used in battery manufacturing, known for their potential harm to fetuses, raise serious concerns. For instance, few people could accurately state the threshold values for these substances in the air, soil, or water. A key question remains whether it is acceptable to release any emissions at all.

While environmental pollution is regulated, industrial activities define permissible concentrations of pollutants in air, wastewater, or soil. The critical issue is whether one cubic meter of wastewater is released within permissible limits or ten, twenty, or more thousand cubic meters. Pollutants accumulate in the environment, underscoring the need to regulate total emissions, not just individual limits.

Using Debrecen as an example, Fábián calculated that a planned cathode material manufacturing facility could release approximately 8-9 tons of heavy metals into the environment annually through particulate emissions. These heavy metals accumulate in the environment and do not disappear, posing a significant and serious threat.

“Of course, we can discuss the issue of NMP emissions or the release of lithium and other metals. As an expert, I cannot definitively state whether thresholds will always be observed, but neither can I guarantee that they will. This will only become apparent in practice during operations.”

Lack of Deterrence and Environmental Risks

International examples suggest that without strict sanctions, there is no deterrent effect. In Western Europe, particularly in Germany, sanctions are progressive and more effective. In Hungary, however, fines amounting to a few million forints for large corporations fail to serve as a real deterrent, Fábián said.

Half a Million Tons of CO₂

The environmental impacts of the factory in Debrecen include annual carbon dioxide emissions of 500,000 tons, equivalent to half of the city’s total emissions. Additionally, increased traffic pollution is expected, with a truck passing through the city every four minutes according to CATL’s documentation, representing a severe environmental burden.

Water usage in the manufacturing process is another concern, with significant amounts of water evaporating. This has received little attention despite potential microclimatic effects, such as “industrial snowfall,” which could impact the safety of the nearby airport.

Fábián emphasized that while monitoring systems are essential, they are insufficient. These systems only uncover problems and do not guarantee rapid or effective interventions. Furthermore, the transparency and interpretability of the data remain questionable, as the public may not access or understand it in an easily digestible form.

Preparing for the Worst-Case Scenario

The greatest issue is the lack of preparedness for worst-case scenarios. Without adequate legislation, regulatory authority, and enforcement, monitoring systems alone cannot ensure environmental protection. Addressing this complex problem requires broader measures.

Direct Threats and Protective Measures

Current conditions indicate direct risks, with potential impacts within a 12 km radius in the event of an accident. Proposals for a 3 km protective forest have been made, but official statements from authorities, city leadership, and investors have failed to address this. The reasoning behind constructing these facilities so close to residential areas remains unclear.

Given the global significance of battery manufacturing, it is perplexing that special safety and environmental regulations have not been implemented. Comparisons were drawn to the Manhattan Project, where work was conducted under strict, closed-environment conditions with rigorous safety measures.

Although compliance with environmental and industrial safety standards is a baseline expectation, genuine success lies in ensuring these standards are consistently met and transparently verified during operations.

Water Management and Misleading Terms

The term “gray water” is frequently mentioned, but it is important to note that the technology involved requires extremely high water purity. This contradiction raises questions about the local water sources’ sustainability and protection. Public communications often lack sufficient clarity and fail to address concerns effectively.

Need for Transparent Communication and Strict Regulations

Residents have a legitimate expectation for open, transparent, and professionally grounded communication about such investments. Involving experts who understand the core issues and can communicate in an accessible manner is essential. Authorities must also ensure environmental and safety regulations are enforced beyond mere paperwork.

Proper regulation and monitoring systems are crucial, including strict enforcement and sanctions. For example, individual citizens face heavy fines for minor infractions, such as cutting down a few bushes without permission. However, large industrial investments that jeopardize thousands of people’s health often face more lenient treatment.

Addressing pollution issues, especially concerning large-scale investments like battery factories, requires enhanced focus and regulation. Without transparent agreements and clear safety assurances, public trust erodes. Investments of this scale demand comprehensive safety measures, public engagement, and strict adherence to environmental laws.