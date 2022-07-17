Aerial Mosquito Control is Carried Out in Debrecen

Aerial mosquito control will be carried out in the entire administrative area of ​​Debrecen on July 17th-18th-19th in the evening hours.

If they cannot solve it on the mentioned days, it will be carried out on July 20th-21st, the Debrecen mayor’s office reported in its announcement.

This year, biological and chemical mosquito control will be used, as the local government has in mind the reduction of the environmental load and the protection of ecologically important species.

The Deltasect Plus 1.2 ULV preparation to be used in the small amount applied – 0.6 liters/hectare – only kills the more sensitive insects, it is not dangerous for warm-blooded animals and humans, its active ingredient breaks down in a few hours.

In connection with aerial chemical mosquito control, the municipality also proposes measures for the population. For example, it is recommended to collect or cover children’s toys, food, and cutlery stored outdoors, as well as clothes dried outdoors, on the day of the treatment.

In addition, it is recommended to keep the windows and doors closed during the treatment and in the following 1 hour and to turn off the artificial ventilation equipment that brings in outside air, and it is recommended to wash the vegetables and fruits grown in the treated area before consumption or processing.

In addition to the above, the municipality also uses biological mosquito control. The first such protection, which promises to be effective, will be carried out on the section of the Tócó stream between Bán Imre street and Vezér street in the coming days.

