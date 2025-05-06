Debrecen Dance Festival is a celebration of movement, community and culture at the University of Debrecen

The first-ever Dance Week concluded its week-long program series. Held in celebration of International Dance Day, the event included several contributions from the University of Debrecen.

The holiday was established in 1982 by the International Dance Committee of the UNESCO International Theatre Institute. The date, April 29, marks the birthday of French dancer and ballet master Jean-Georges Noverre.

The goal of International Dance Day is to promote this art form, helping it gain more space in cultural life, aid in the preservation of traditions, and become integrated into the educational system — from primary schools to universities.

At the University of Debrecen (UD), the “Move Debrecen” Senior Dance Group, led by dance instructor Márta Virágos, invited students and faculty to join in a collective dance.

The dance group was formed two years ago as part of the Move Debrecen initiative and now has more than 160 members.

“During the week dedicated to dance, I felt it was important — both as a university staff member and as the group’s leader — that the university also contribute to the program. With the participation of the Move Debrecen Senior Dance Group, we wanted to demonstrate through a flash mob that dance is ageless. Physical activity is essential at every age and in every profession to help maintain our fitness, whether we’re teaching stressful classes or spending long hours in front of a computer,” said Márta Virágos to hirek.unideb.hu.

An essential element of dance is music, and the organizers selected a timeless soundtrack for the flash mob held in front of the university’s Main Building.

As part of the first-ever Debrecen Dance Week held from April 26 to May 4, the Faculty of Humanities (BTK) Art Center at UD also joined the celebrations. In the Main Building’s atrium, the newly formed dance section of the Csokonai National Theatre gave a special dance class.

“One of the key objectives of the Art Center is to actively participate in the city’s cultural life by collaborating with various institutions. This event provided an opportunity to work with one of our key partners, the Csokonai National Theatre and its dance ensemble,” explained Zsigmond Lakó, Director of the UD Faculty of Humanities Art Center.

During the event, students got a taste of contemporary dance culture under the guidance of Edit Domoszlai, head of Gradient Contemporary Ballet, with the participation of the theater’s dancers.

Members of the university’s Hortobágy Folk Dance Ensemble also performed in a gala event at the VOKE Egyetértés Cultural Center, joining other local folk dance groups from Debrecen.

