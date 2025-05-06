House fire in Debrecen

A fire broke out in one of the rooms of a family house on Monostorpályi Road in Debrecen on Monday morning. Professional firefighters from the city were dispatched, but by the time they arrived, the fire had already spread to the roof structure and other parts of the house.

The firefighting unit extinguished the flames using three water jets. The house was rendered uninhabitable. One person was transported to the hospital from the scene by emergency medical services, according to the disaster management authorities.