A man in Debrecen held his girlfriend captive for days and nearly beat her to death

A 39-year-old man is suspected of severely beating and locking his girlfriend inside an apartment in Debrecen, according to a statement from the police. Investigators from the Criminal Directorate questioned the man as a suspect and took him into custody.

On the morning of May 4, a desperate woman in Debrecen called for help from paramedics. She appeared to have been seriously assaulted and was immediately transported to a hospital, where police were notified.

It was soon revealed that the woman had been physically abused for several days by her partner, who took away her phone and locked her in an apartment to prevent her from escaping or seeking help. She eventually managed to flee through a small window. Medical examinations confirmed that she had sustained life-threatening injuries from the abuse.

Investigators quickly gathered all necessary information and arrested the suspect later that same day. He was questioned on charges of causing life-threatening bodily harm and unlawful deprivation of liberty. He is now in criminal custody, and the authorities have initiated proceedings for his formal arrest.

(police.hu)