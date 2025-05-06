Euro area bank interest rate statistics: March 2025

The European Central Bank (ECB) has released its latest statistics on bank interest rates within the euro area, highlighting a general decline across various lending and deposit categories as of March 2025.

Key Highlights:

Corporate Borrowing Costs: The composite cost-of-borrowing indicator for new loans to corporations decreased by 12 basis points to 4.24%. Specifically, interest rates on new loans over €1 million with floating rates and initial rate fixation periods up to three months fell by 13 basis points to 4.18%.

Household Mortgage Rates: For households, the composite cost-of-borrowing indicator for house purchases dropped by 14 basis points to 3.25%. Loans with initial rate fixation periods over five and up to ten years saw a significant decrease of 48 basis points, bringing the rate down to 2.88%.

Deposit Rates: Interest rates for new deposits with agreed maturity from corporations decreased by 14 basis points to 2.66%, while those from households fell by 11 basis points to 2.34%. Overnight deposit rates remained relatively unchanged for both sectors.

These adjustments reflect the ECB’s ongoing monetary policy measures aimed at stimulating economic activity and achieving its inflation targets.

For a detailed breakdown of the statistics, visit the ECB’s official release.

(ecb.europa.eu)