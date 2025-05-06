Euro area bank interest rate statistics: March 2025

Europe
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Euro area bank interest rate statistics: March 2025

The European Central Bank (ECB) has released its latest statistics on bank interest rates within the euro area, highlighting a general decline across various lending and deposit categories as of March 2025.

Key Highlights:

  • Corporate Borrowing Costs: The composite cost-of-borrowing indicator for new loans to corporations decreased by 12 basis points to 4.24%. Specifically, interest rates on new loans over €1 million with floating rates and initial rate fixation periods up to three months fell by 13 basis points to 4.18%.

  • Household Mortgage Rates: For households, the composite cost-of-borrowing indicator for house purchases dropped by 14 basis points to 3.25%. Loans with initial rate fixation periods over five and up to ten years saw a significant decrease of 48 basis points, bringing the rate down to 2.88%.

  • Deposit Rates: Interest rates for new deposits with agreed maturity from corporations decreased by 14 basis points to 2.66%, while those from households fell by 11 basis points to 2.34%. Overnight deposit rates remained relatively unchanged for both sectors.

These adjustments reflect the ECB’s ongoing monetary policy measures aimed at stimulating economic activity and achieving its inflation targets.

For a detailed breakdown of the statistics, visit the ECB’s official release.

(ecb.europa.eu)

Related Posts

‘Use by’ or ‘best before’? New tool to support food operators

Bácsi Éva

July 2022 euro area bank lending survey

Bácsi Éva

Asylum applications by Afghans approaching those by Syrians

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *