University of Debrecen staff to move nonstop for 48 hours in DEAC’s epic movement challenge

In response to overwhelmingly positive feedback and last year’s great success, the DEAC Recreational Sports Department is once again organizing the University of Debrecen Staff Movement Challenge. This year, the Dóczy Street sports campus will buzz with activity over two full days.

Last year, 235 participants covered nearly 1,000 kilometers in just twenty-four hours. Building on that achievement—and in line with the University Staff Exercise Program—this year’s “stakes” have been doubled: over the course of forty-eight hours, the entire university community will be on the move. Participants can take turns or run, walk, and stroll together on the red tartan track at the Dóczy Street campus.

The challenge kicks off on Thursday, May 8 at 8:00 a.m. and runs until Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 a.m. Zoltán Mag, head of DEAC’s recreational sports, explained that the goal is to showcase the strength of the campus sports community.

“We doubled the duration not only to encourage everyone to cover more ground, but—more importantly—to give as many colleagues as possible the chance to join in over two full days, strengthening our sense of community,” Mag said.

Organizers will provide refreshments for runners and walkers, and every hour they’ll raffle off a DEAC T-shirt to one of the participants.

Last year, department heads at the University of Debrecen actively supported staff participation in this fantastic team-building event. DEAC’s recreational sports department expects several hundred more participants on the sports campus this year.

