Bridging borders with AI: Debrecen and Oradea universities partner on finance and business innovation

How can artificial intelligence transform finance, accounting, and business administration? What impact might AI adoption have on the economic health of our region’s companies? These questions lie at the heart of a new, year-long joint program launched by the Faculty of Economics at the University of Debrecen and the University of Oradea.

Supported by an Interreg VI-A Romania–Hungary grant (project ROHU00120 E2U-AI), the collaboration aims not only to deliver cutting-edge AI knowledge to students and professionals in Bihor and Hajdú-Bihar counties but also to deepen cross-border academic and industry ties.

“We’re leveraging AI in both teaching and research,” explained László Erdey at the Debrecen kick-off event. “But it’s vital that our students learn to use these tools consciously and develop the competencies employers demand. Those who adapt fastest win out—and that’s what this program is all about.”

Deputy Dean for International Relations at Debrecen’s Faculty of Economics added that AI, without critical thinking and process insight, is merely a tool producing automated answers. On the Oradea side, Deputy Dean Dorin Cristian Coita and Associate Professor Laurențiu Droj stressed academia’s obligation to engage with AI as it becomes indispensable in education, research, and development.

Key components of the program include:

Joint courses and workshops on AI applications in finance, accounting, and administration

Access to advanced software and technologies for hands-on practice in machine learning, deep learning, and data modeling

A regional survey of local companies’ AI usage, guiding future scholarly publications and an e-book focused on financial AI applications

“This project is a unique chance to put the latest AI breakthroughs into practice, aligning academic expertise with real-world business needs,” said project coordinator Péter Bajnai.

Over the next year, students from both universities will work with AI-powered toolkits to master text and data mining techniques, guided by faculty from Debrecen’s Accounting and Finance Institute and the Methodology & Business Digitization Institute.

By equipping tomorrow’s professionals with AI skills and fostering Romanian-Hungarian cooperation, the ROHU00120 E2U-AI project seeks to boost innovation, drive smarter decision-making, and strengthen the region’s economic resilience.

(unideb.hu)