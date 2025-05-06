Discover Debrecen’s Jewish heritage and cuisine at the 2025 Jewish Cultural Days

From May 6 to 11, Debrecen will host its annual Jewish Cultural Days, a six-day celebration offering locals and visitors alike an immersive journey into Jewish traditions, history, and gastronomy. Centered around the Pásti Street Orthodox Synagogue, the festival combines scholarly conferences, concerts, guided tours, book launches, children’s programs, and kosher tastings.

A Stellar Lineup of Music and Performance

The festival opens on Tuesday, May 6, at 5:00 p.m. with Common Silence, an exhibition by painter György Király, followed at 6:00 p.m. by “Jewish Wedding Music” performed by the Agyagbanda ensemble. On Thursday evening, Armenian vocalist Karin Sarkisjan takes the stage at 7:00 p.m. with her concert “Šnirele Perele,” while the electro-world pioneers Anima Sound System bring their signature sound to the synagogue square on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. Jazz fans can enjoy the Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band on Sunday morning, May 11, at 10:00 a.m., followed by performances from Peter Gerendás, Anna and the Barbies duo, and local favorites Tordai Zoltán and his band.

Thought-Provoking Talks and Scholarly Events

Each day features panels and talks exploring Jewish life, memory, and identity. Highlights include writer Zsuzsa Laczkó’s book launch—Over Forty: Travels and Adventures in 40 Countries—on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m., and Kossuth Prize–winner Géza Röhrig’s lecture, “Freedom Is Not a Goal but a Tool,” on Friday at 5:00 p.m. A major landmark is the opening of the 26th International Conference, Tradition, Heritage, Faith, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, which also includes an exhibition on the fate of Jewish women deported to Stadtallendorf.

Family-Friendly Activities and Kosher Cuisine

Children are invited to the “Kids’ Corner” on Sunday, May 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., featuring crafts with Új Juci and the Nature Collection, storytelling by Judit Új, and a hands-on cooking workshop led by Balog Szabolcs of the award-winning Almavirág Restaurant. Adults can also join Balog for a kosher cooking demo at 12:00 p.m., followed by a poetry reading from Röhrig’s new volume at 1:30 p.m. Between events, visitors can sample kosher dishes prepared on-site.

Practical Information

Please note that the Bajcsy-Zsilinszky and Pásti street corner parking lot will be closed from the morning of May 8 through midnight on May 11. Vehicle access to Pásti Street from Hatvan Street will be prohibited from 8:00 p.m. on May 9 until midnight on May 11.

Whether you’re drawn by music, cuisine, history, or community, Debrecen’s Jewish Cultural Days promise an enlightening and festive week for all. For a full schedule and location details, please visit the festival’s Facebook event page.