Anna Bondár, tennis player of Hajdúszoboszlói SE, won the Wiesbaden tennis tournament

Top-seeded Anna Bondár captured the women’s $100,000 clay-court ITF event in Wiesbaden.

The world No. 102 from Hungary faced Austria’s Julia Grabher (No. 238) in Sunday’s final—their first career meeting. The 28-year-old Grabher had been in fine form, having won W75 titles in Koper and Chiasso and riding a 14-match winning streak heading into the German W100 event.

In the final, Bondár broke Grabher’s serve twice in the first set to take it 6–2 in 48 minutes. The second set proved tighter: Bondár led 5–2 with two further breaks but was unable to serve out the match at 5–3. She regained the opportunity at 5–4 and closed out the 1-hour 36-minute contest with an unreturnable serve.

The 27-year-old claimed her 17th ITF Tour title and earned $15,239 (approx. HUF 5.9 million). With this victory—like Dalma Gálfi in Vichy—Bondár will return to the world’s top 100 on Monday.

Final Result:

Anna Bondár (HUN) def. Julia Grabher (AUT) 6–2, 6–4

Photo: Facebook/Hungarian Tennis