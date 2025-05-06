Tickets now available for the 2025 Debrecen Flower Carnival

Sales have begun for this year’s Debrecen Flower Carnival tickets—be among the first to grab yours!

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Debrecen Flower Carnival. Since 1966, the city has hosted one of Hungary’s most popular cultural events to celebrate King Saint Stephen and the new bread festival. The programs run for nearly a week, culminating in the carnival parade on August 20th—when the festive atmosphere is at its peak. If you’d like to watch the flower-decorated floats from the grandstands, you can already purchase your tickets.

Prices vary depending on which stand you choose and whether you attend the morning or evening parade. A seat in the Kölcsey Center grandstand for the morning parade costs HUF 9,990, while the Rózsa Street grandstand is HUF 11,990. Evening parade tickets on those same stands are available for HUF 5,500 and HUF 6,500, respectively.

For full details and to buy tickets by location, click HERE!