Earth Day Cleanup Walk on Saturday

April is National Volunteers Month in the USA, and April 22 is Earth Day everywhere around the world.

American Corner Debrecen asks you to donate 1 or 2 hours of your time to make our environment cleaner. They invite members and friends of the American Corner to join them for a cleanup walk in the Nagyerdő (Great Forest) of Debrecen. Participants meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday in front of the Water Tower. Plastic gloves and bags will be provided by AC Debrecen.