Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen ‘Sörsátor’ 2023 Spring

Wednesday programs (April 19):

Performers

-Kultúrkör 00:00-01:00

-DR BRS 01:30-03:00

Resident: DJ Sunny

■ Attendant programs:– Pub sports / Poker, Foosball, Darts / (17:00)-Sörsátor Challange (19:00)Registration: 19.04.2023. until 12:00 on the following form:The first three winners will receive a valuable drink prize!In order to make things run smoothly, please arrive at 4:45 p.m.!►Sörsátor ChallangeTake part in our contest series consisting of several stations, get a stamp on your passport and collect your drink prize!► Sörsátor marriageFind your match at the MK sörsátor, pay your respects to our dedicated beer priests and get married in an unusual ceremony!