Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen 'Sörsátor' 2023 Spring

University
Faculty of Engineering’s 3-day festival ‘Sörsátor’ 2023 Spring has started. The event takes place between April 17-18-19, 2023.

Wednesday programs (April 19): 
Performers
-Kultúrkör 00:00-01:00
-DR BRS 01:30-03:00
Resident: DJ Sunny
■ Attendant programs:
– Pub sports / Poker, Foosball, Darts / (17:00)
-Sörsátor Challange (19:00)
Pub sports:
Registration: 19.04.2023. until 12:00 on the following form:
https://forms.gle/WEpcVReZGVeR4gRZ7
PRIZES: The first three winners will receive a valuable drink prize!
In order to make things run smoothly, please arrive at 4:45 p.m.!
►Sörsátor Challange
Take part in our contest series consisting of several stations, get a stamp on your passport and collect your drink prize!
► Sörsátor marriage
Find your match at the MK sörsátor, pay your respects to our dedicated beer priests and get married in an unusual ceremony!
TICKETS:
UD students:
Daily ticket: 1,500 HIUF
3-day pass: 3,000 HUF
■ Outsiders:
Daily ticket: 2,000 HUF
3-day pass: 4,000 HUF

More information at the Facebook event.

