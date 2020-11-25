Iconic football player Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60.
According to the available information, the football star died of a heart attack on 25th November, 2020, one week after his 60th birthday.
He died in his eldest daughter’s home.
index.hu
Photo: hvg.hu
