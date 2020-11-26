106 Covid Fatalities, Cases Up 3,806

Fully 106 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died over the past 24 hours, while 3,806 more virus cases have been officially registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The total number of cases since the first outbreak in the country has risen to 185,687, while the death toll now stands at 4,114. Fully 44,020 people have made a recovery. Active infections number 137,553, while there are 7,718 hospitalised patients, 656 on ventilators. Fully 41,558 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has risen to 1,548,318. So far, most coronavirus cases have been registered in Budapest (42,454) and Pest County (24,439), followed by the countries of Győr-Moson-Sopron (12,522), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,040), Hajdú-Bihar (9,716) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties (9670). Tolna (2,572) has the fewest cases.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay