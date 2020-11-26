Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Fifty countries gather for 2020 virtual Reitox week

Amira Dhifallah

ECB review sees increased medium-term vulnerabilities for corporates and banks

info

117 Covid-19 Fatalities, 3,929 New Cases

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Scholarship Programme Launched for Young Diaspora Hungarians

Tóháti Zsuzsa

For the first time in Hungary a student transmitted X-rays with the help of Innomed and NMHH via Vodafone 5G

info

A hotel using the platform Booking.com

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Serbia: EIB supports digitalisation of schools with €65 million

Amira Dhifallah

Coronavirus: French lockdown to ease after second peak passes

Amira Dhifallah

ECB review sees increased medium-term vulnerabilities for corporates and banks

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Two hurt in suspected terror incident in Lugano, Switzerland

Amira Dhifallah

Charles Darwin’s notebooks reported stolen from Cambridge University library

Amira Dhifallah

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Government to Develop Tokaj-Hegyalja Region With HuF 150 BN

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Serbia: EIB supports digitalisation of schools with €65 million

Amira Dhifallah

Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises in the euro area: small businesses report strong declines in turnover and profits but improved access to finance

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Air Quality Worsens in Hungarian Cities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Euro money market statistics: sixth maintenance period 2020

info

Sustainable finance: The European Commission welcomes Japan as a member of the International Platform on Sustainable Finance

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Tóháti Zsuzsa

For the first time in Hungary a student transmitted X-rays with the help of Innomed and NMHH via Vodafone 5G

info

Emerging methamphetamine industry in Afghanistan ‘worrying’, says new EMCDDA study

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Call for coronavirus screening at mink farms

Amira Dhifallah

EU should set goal to end homelessness by 2030

Amira Dhifallah

Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises in the euro area: small businesses report strong declines in turnover and profits but improved access to finance

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Croatia LNG Terminal Launch Key Step Forward in Hungary Gas Supply

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Air Quality Worsens in Hungarian Cities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

EU should set goal to end homelessness by 2030

Amira Dhifallah

106 Covid Fatalities, Cases Up 3,806

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A hotel using the platform Booking.com

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Fifty countries gather for 2020 virtual Reitox week

Amira Dhifallah

Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises in the euro area: small businesses report strong declines in turnover and profits but improved access to finance

info

Thick Fog Expected in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Euro money market statistics: sixth maintenance period 2020

info

The country’s Christmas tree was set up in front of the Parliament

info

A hotel using the platform Booking.com

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Fifty countries gather for 2020 virtual Reitox week

Amira Dhifallah

Birth Rate Rises in the First Ten Months, Fewer Deaths

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Emerging methamphetamine industry in Afghanistan ‘worrying’, says new EMCDDA study

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Coronavirus: French lockdown to ease after second peak passes

Amira Dhifallah

Croatia LNG Terminal Launch Key Step Forward in Hungary Gas Supply

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises in the euro area: small businesses report strong declines in turnover and profits but improved access to finance

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Pandemic underlines why domestic violence requires urgent action

Amira Dhifallah

Government to Develop Tokaj-Hegyalja Region With HuF 150 BN

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Thick Fog Expected in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Last week’s data indicate a flattening of Hungary’s coronavirus curve, as a drop in coronavirus infections was registered, the Chief Medical Officer has said.

 

The number of new infections with a positive test result dropped by 7%, or 2,177, last week, compared with the preceding week, Cecília Müller said. The largest increase in the number of infections, 86%, was recorded last week in Zala County, in south-western Hungary, while the biggest drop, 55%, was registered in Nógrád County, in northern Hungary, she said. In terms of a breakdown of infections by age, data reflect no change, she said, noting that the pandemic has affected people aged between 40 and 49 more than any other age group, accounting for 23% of the total, while the proportion of those aged above 65 is 16%. In the age group of those younger than 15 their proportion is 4.1%, Müller said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Call for coronavirus screening at mink farms

Amira Dhifallah

Air Quality Worsens in Hungarian Cities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Frank Elderson recommended as member of European Central Bank Executive Board

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *