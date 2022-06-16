Hungary to Get New Supercomputer

Hungary has won funding of 6 billion forints (EUR 15m) for developing and operating a 20 petaflop supercomputer, the Ministry of Technology and Industry (TIM) said on Wednesday.

The facility based at the Wigner Physics Research Center in Csillebérc, near Budapest, will be built in the next 2-3 years thanks to funding granted under the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC).

EuroHPC provides major resources and coordination for infrastructure upgrades and the broadening of technology use, the ministry said. Hungary’s bid submitted in February won support based on the evaluation of international experts, and the grant covers more than a third of the value of the so-called Levente project and five-year running costs. László Palkovics, the minister of technology and industry, said in a ministry statement: “We are creating the conditions for new internationally marketable Hungarian technological and industrial developments…” He added that with the new capacities, Hungary would jump ahead to take its place in the global top 50.

He added that the structure of the supercomputer which incorporates modular technology will enable the connection of a quantum computer in the future.

