Momentum Calls for Hungary to Join European Public Prosecutor’s Office

Opposition Momentum is submitting a proposal to parliament calling for Hungary to join the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, the party’s group leader András Fekete-Győr and MEP Anna Donáth said at a joint press conference on Wednesday.

Donáth said it was vital for Hungary to be able to call down European Union resources, but the government was constantly fighting with the EU instead of sitting at the negotiation table. She noted that the EU expected the Hungarian government to provide anti-graft guarantees before making the monies available. Fekete-Győr said that with the proposal the party also wants to ensure that monies due to Hungarian teachers, nurses, ambulance workers and employees indeed go to the people instead of “some money-box that belongs to the Orbán family”. He added that the government had recently announced 2,000 billion forints (EUR 5bn) worth of austerity measures, which will take money out from average Hungarians’ purses when they use banking and mobile services or travel. If Hungary receives the 2,500 billion forints (EUR 6.3bn) due from the recovery fund, there will be no need for austerity measures, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay