Total of 10,595 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Tuesday

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Total of 10,595 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Tuesday

Fully 6,277 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Tuesday, while another 4,318 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 164 people, ORFK told MTI on Wednesday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added.

 

Budapest police received 268 refugees, 59 children among them, arriving by train, ORFK said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

