Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 September 2022

In the week ending 2 September 2022 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.7 billion to EUR 346.6 billion.
As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 18.4 billion to EUR 1,456.6 billion. This was due primarily to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).
Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 132.4 billion to EUR 6,281.4 billion.
The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.
|Monetary policy securities portfolios
|Reported value as at 2 September 2022
|Weekly change – purchases
|Weekly change – redemptions
|Covered bond purchase programme 1
|EUR 0.0 billion
|–
|–
|Securities Markets Programme
|EUR 3.4 billion
|–
|–
|Covered bond purchase programme 2
|EUR 0.1 billion
|–
|–
|Covered bond purchase programme 3
|EUR 301.5 billion
|+EUR 0.8 billion
|-EUR 0.9 billion
|Asset-backed securities purchase programme
|EUR 24.1 billion
|+EUR 0.0 billion
|-EUR 0.1 billion
|Public sector purchase programme
|EUR 2,592.3 billion
|+EUR 3.9 billion
|-EUR 3.6 billion
|Corporate sector purchase programme
|EUR 344.4 billion
|+EUR 0.1 billion
|-EUR 0.3 billion
|Pandemic emergency purchase programme
|EUR 1,690.7 billion
|+EUR 4.4 billion
|-EUR 3.3 billion
ecb.europa.eu