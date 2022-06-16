Hungary Reports 1,636 New Covid Infections, 23 Deaths

Fully 1,636 new Covid-19 cases were registered last week, while 23 people died in connection with the virus, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday in a round-up of last week’s data.

Altogether 6,410,946 have been vaccinated, with 6,197,968 having received a second shot, 3,881,399 a third, and 302,559 a fourth. There have been 1,923,122 Covid cases since the start of the outbreak and 46,594 have died. Currently there are 14,194 active infections and 233 Covid patients are hospitalised, 7 intubated on a ventilator. Fully 1,862,334 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay