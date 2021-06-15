Coronavirus concentrations in wastewater are almost at last summer’s level

Bácsi Éva

Last week, the amount and level of coronavirus hereditary material measured in wastewater showed a slight decrease on a national average, approaching last summer’s value, the koronavirus.gov.hu website said on Monday.

Describing the data of the National Center for Public Health (NNK) on the government portal, it was written that in the majority of the 22 samples examined, the concentration of coronavirus measured in wastewater hasn’t changed.

The concentration is moderate in Szombathely and Miskolc, but no increasing trend can be observed in the case of these two cities either – they were informed.

 

