MMA Opens Three Exhibitions for International Eucharistic Congress

The Hungarian Academy of Arts (MMA) opened three exhibitions at its headquarters in Pesti Vigadó, leading up to the International Eucharistic Congress to be held in Budapest between September 5 and 12.

One of the exhibitions presents religious artifacts of the Greek Catholic church, the fourth largest Christian denomination in Hungary. It also presents the life of the community with the help of interactive displays. Another exhibition focuses on the International Eucharistic Congress held in the Hungarian capital between May 25 and 29 in 1938. Visitors will get a chance to see related objects and documents, listen to audio clips and see images presenting the preparations to the event, the congress itself, as well as its legacy. The third show, organised by Caritas Hungary, presents the church’s efforts to help those in need. The exhibition includes installations, unique relics and interactive displays. The exhibitions will be open until September 19 and during this period, while Greek Catholic choirs will perform liturgical and folk songs every Tuesday, and members of the Saint Ephraim Male Choir will give 30-35 minute interactive music shows for children on Saturdays.

hungarymatters.hu