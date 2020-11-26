Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Birth Rate Rises in the First Ten Months, Fewer Deaths

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Coronavirus: French lockdown to ease after second peak passes

Amira Dhifallah

106 Covid Fatalities, Cases Up 3,806

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

The country’s Christmas tree was set up in front of the Parliament

info

Birth Rate Rises in the First Ten Months, Fewer Deaths

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Thick Fog Expected in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Scholarship Programme Launched for Young Diaspora Hungarians

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Serbia: EIB supports digitalisation of schools with €65 million

Amira Dhifallah

Emerging methamphetamine industry in Afghanistan ‘worrying’, says new EMCDDA study

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Scholarship Programme Launched for Young Diaspora Hungarians

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Croatia LNG Terminal Launch Key Step Forward in Hungary Gas Supply

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Croatia LNG Terminal Launch Key Step Forward in Hungary Gas Supply

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Euro money market statistics: sixth maintenance period 2020

info

COVID-19 and natural disasters: €823 million in EU aid for eight member states

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Coronavirus: French lockdown to ease after second peak passes

Amira Dhifallah

106 Covid Fatalities, Cases Up 3,806

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A Member State which adopts a decision refusing a ‘Schengen’ visa because of an objection raised by another Member State must indicate

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Croatia LNG Terminal Launch Key Step Forward in Hungary Gas Supply

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Air Quality Worsens in Hungarian Cities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Euro money market statistics: sixth maintenance period 2020

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

There will be a unique waiting order at the post offices, with those over 65 being given priority for an hour

info

EU should set goal to end homelessness by 2030

Amira Dhifallah

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

For the first time in Hungary a student transmitted X-rays with the help of Innomed and NMHH via Vodafone 5G

info

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

EU should set goal to end homelessness by 2030

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Emerging methamphetamine industry in Afghanistan ‘worrying’, says new EMCDDA study

info

Coronavirus: French lockdown to ease after second peak passes

Amira Dhifallah

Air Quality Worsens in Hungarian Cities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Birth Rate Rises in the First Ten Months, Fewer Deaths

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Charles Darwin’s notebooks reported stolen from Cambridge University library

Amira Dhifallah

Serbia: EIB supports digitalisation of schools with €65 million

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises in the euro area: small businesses report strong declines in turnover and profits but improved access to finance

info

Frank Elderson recommended as member of European Central Bank Executive Board

Amira Dhifallah

EU should set goal to end homelessness by 2030

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Two hurt in suspected terror incident in Lugano, Switzerland

Amira Dhifallah

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 20 November 2020

Amira Dhifallah

Croatia LNG Terminal Launch Key Step Forward in Hungary Gas Supply

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Frank Elderson recommended as member of European Central Bank Executive Board

Amira Dhifallah

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Emerging methamphetamine industry in Afghanistan ‘worrying’, says new EMCDDA study

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

 

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Birth Rate Rises in the First Ten Months, Fewer Deaths

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Pandemic underlines why domestic violence requires urgent action

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *