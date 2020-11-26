Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

President János Áder has sent the law on small farmland regulations back to parliament for further consideration, citing data protection concerns.

Parliament passed the law aiming to ease the bureaucratic burden on small farmland owners on November 17. In a letter posted on parliament’s website, Áder said the law was passed without consulting Hungary’s data protection authority (NAIH), a body with oversight over legislation pertaining to storing and handling data under the freedom of information act. Furthermore, the law fails to specify the purpose of handling the data and orders the publication of protected personal data such as full names and others, Áder said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay