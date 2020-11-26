Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises in the euro area: small businesses report strong declines in turnover and profits but improved access to finance

info

Birth Rate Rises in the First Ten Months, Fewer Deaths

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Scholarship Programme Launched for Young Diaspora Hungarians

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Frank Elderson recommended as member of European Central Bank Executive Board

Amira Dhifallah

Serbia: EIB supports digitalisation of schools with €65 million

Amira Dhifallah

Air Quality Worsens in Hungarian Cities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Sustainable finance: The European Commission welcomes Japan as a member of the International Platform on Sustainable Finance

Amira Dhifallah

COVID-19 and natural disasters: €823 million in EU aid for eight member states

Amira Dhifallah

Government to Develop Tokaj-Hegyalja Region With HuF 150 BN

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Pandemic underlines why domestic violence requires urgent action

Amira Dhifallah

COVID-19 and natural disasters: €823 million in EU aid for eight member states

Amira Dhifallah

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

The country’s Christmas tree was set up in front of the Parliament

info

Coronavirus: French lockdown to ease after second peak passes

Amira Dhifallah

Birth Rate Rises in the First Ten Months, Fewer Deaths

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

106 Covid Fatalities, Cases Up 3,806

Tóháti Zsuzsa

For the first time in Hungary a student transmitted X-rays with the help of Innomed and NMHH via Vodafone 5G

info

Emerging methamphetamine industry in Afghanistan ‘worrying’, says new EMCDDA study

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Emerging methamphetamine industry in Afghanistan ‘worrying’, says new EMCDDA study

info

ECB review sees increased medium-term vulnerabilities for corporates and banks

info

A Member State which adopts a decision refusing a ‘Schengen’ visa because of an objection raised by another Member State must indicate

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Two hurt in suspected terror incident in Lugano, Switzerland

Amira Dhifallah

Charles Darwin’s notebooks reported stolen from Cambridge University library

Amira Dhifallah

Emerging methamphetamine industry in Afghanistan ‘worrying’, says new EMCDDA study

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Birth Rate Rises in the First Ten Months, Fewer Deaths

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Frank Elderson recommended as member of European Central Bank Executive Board

Amira Dhifallah

The country’s Christmas tree was set up in front of the Parliament

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 20 November 2020

Amira Dhifallah

Euro money market statistics: sixth maintenance period 2020

info

Frank Elderson recommended as member of European Central Bank Executive Board

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

106 Covid Fatalities, Cases Up 3,806

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Two hurt in suspected terror incident in Lugano, Switzerland

Amira Dhifallah

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Government to Develop Tokaj-Hegyalja Region With HuF 150 BN

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Birth Rate Rises in the First Ten Months, Fewer Deaths

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Call for coronavirus screening at mink farms

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

117 Covid-19 Fatalities, 3,929 New Cases

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A Member State which adopts a decision refusing a ‘Schengen’ visa because of an objection raised by another Member State must indicate

info

Thick Fog Expected in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 20 November 2020

Amira Dhifallah

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Tóháti Zsuzsa

COVID-19 and natural disasters: €823 million in EU aid for eight member states

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

The justice ministry has submitted an amendment proposal to parliament aimed at eliminating abuse in connection with compensation payments to prisoners who sued the state over conditions in overcrowded prisons.

 

State Secretary Pál Völner said the reform will “stop the prison business, which has become a multi-billion forint industry”. It will also put the focus on helping crime victims and promoting their interests, he said. The original legislation on compensations, passed in 2017, proved to be inadequate when perpetrators “of outrageous crimes” clinched hefty compensations citing poor conditions in overcrowded prisons, while crime victims “could barely be compensated”, Völner said. “Inmates and their lawyers have successfully sued the state for over ten billion forints [EUR 27.3m] in the past three years,” Völner insisted.

 

In response, the government suspended the payments of all compensations on March 7, and ordered the legislation to be amended, he said. Meanwhile, the government has built new prison complexes housing some 3,000 inmates, bringing the occupancy rate down to 96%, he added. The Hungarian government continues to exercise zero tolerance against criminals and stands on the victims’ side, Völner said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Government to Develop Tokaj-Hegyalja Region With HuF 150 BN

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A Member State which adopts a decision refusing a ‘Schengen’ visa because of an objection raised by another Member State must indicate

info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *