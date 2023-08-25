The Hungarian astronaut candidates completed survival training

The specialists had to make very difficult decisions during the selection so far, and fortunately, the four men also do not make the work of the crew any easier, as they are preparing with maximum effort and dedication. But there is no room for sentimentality, only one candidate will become an astronaut, at least in the Hunor Hungarian astronaut program – Orsolya Ferencz, the ministerial commissioner responsible for space research at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, told the Magyar Nemzet about this.

During the continuous theoretical training, the candidates become familiar with the most important physical characteristics of outer space and weightlessness, as well as the basic rules of flight. In addition, they perform physical fitness training under the supervision of specialists and participate in medical examinations.

Most recently, with the help of specialists from the Hungarian Defense Forces, they completed survival training, as it is also necessary to prepare for the landing in a place where this kind of knowledge is needed. Of course, it would be good to avoid this, but this has certainly happened before, which is why it is still part of the training of astronauts to this day.

– said Orsolya Ferencz. First, the number of astronaut candidates will be reduced to two, and their training will continue in the United States. They are still planning to launch in 2024, but it could easily be the first half of 2025.