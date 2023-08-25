A new variant of the coronavirus was also identified in Hungary

A new variant of the coronavirus, Eris, has also been identified in Hungary, the National Center for Public Health and Medicines (NNGYK) told MTI on Friday.



They wrote: the new variant was identified from laboratory samples of human diseases.

The number of cases linked to SARS-CoV-2 EG.5 (Eris) has shown a significant increase worldwide in recent weeks, and the World Health Organization has elevated this variant to the “variants requiring attention” category, they added.

The NNGYK emphasized that, like other omicron variants, the disease causes flu-like symptoms – fever, headache, runny nose, sore throat, muscle and joint pain, and weakness. The risk of serious illness is low.

Currently, the vast majority of COVID-19 infections in Hungary occur sporadically, and no nationwide epidemic spread has been experienced.