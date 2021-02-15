Hungary Records 70 Fatalities, 1,707 New Infections

Fully 70 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,707 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 383,735, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

The death toll has risen to 13,706, while 296,173 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections has declined to 77,583, while there are 3,755 hospitalised Covid patients, 312 on a ventilator. Altogether 19,927 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,377,187.

Hungary began rolling out the coronavirus vaccine in December. So far, 335,188 people have received their first jab, and 128,195 have been fully inoculated. The government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions until March 1.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (72,077) and Pest County (48,457) so far, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (21,859), Hajdú-Bihar (21,752) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (21,564). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (8,613).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay