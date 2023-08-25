The thief from Hajdúhadháza leaned in through the open window and robbed the sleeping woman

The thief from Hajdúhadháza leaned through the open window and robbed the sleeping woman. She said that her bed was directly under the window of her bedroom, and the stranger had leaned into the room through it. She was startled by someone touching her ear, but her uninvited guest unhooked the jewelry in an instant and fled the scene.

The police had to start searching for and identifying the perpetrator from this little information. They went from house to house, collected information, and in just one hour, a local youth came into their sight who could be linked to the commission of the crime. The 21-year-old man was brought to the police station, where she was questioned as a suspect and confessed.

According to the investigation data, he entered the property’s garden, pulled a chair to the window so that he could comfortably lean on it, scanned the room, and then found the victim’s earrings as the most obvious value. He unhooked it carefully, then took off running.

The investigators took him into criminal custody due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of robbery and initiated his arrest, which was ordered by the court. The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the prosecutor’s office with a proposal to bring them to court.

