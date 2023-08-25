The sale of passes has begun at the Csokonai National Theatre

On Tuesday, season tickets went on sale at the ticket offices of the Csokonai National Theatre. The interest on the part of the spectators is beyond expectations, which is a real pleasure because the value of a theater is also symbolized by the number of its season ticket holders. After a break of several years, the theater restarted its traditional season ticket system.

In the 2022/23 season, twenty-one passes will be made available to the public, among which viewers can find the usual, well-proven passes and new, freshly named pass constructions. Examples include the Borbély Szilárd pass for adult viewers and the János Térey student pass. With the four-performance Universitas pass, in addition to foreign university students living in Debrecen, foreigners working here are also welcome with productions subtitled in English. Csokonai will continue to be the premiere performance, and Thuróczy will be the ticket for the second premieres, with the usual Friday and Saturday restrictions. The Csokonai National Theater offers five pass plans for high school students. It is important to know that the “à la carte” free pass is no longer available.

The management of the Csokonai Theatre, taking advantage of the ideal conditions provided by the two new theater buildings, strove to develop a pass system in which every viewer can find a suitable solution. Season ticket holders will be able to attend the performances at four venues: on the Main Stage of the Csokonai Teatrum to be handed over on September 16, in the Latinovits and Árpád Kóti Rooms of the Csokonai Forum, and in the Orpheum of the Csokonai Forum. The theater is trying to offer its guests the most complete theater experience by creating a new pass network.

Ticket offices are open in both theater buildings. In the Csokonai Theater on weekdays between 9 and 12 and 1 and 7 p.m., and in the Csokonai Forum between 10 and 12 and 1 and 6 p.m., and until the start of the performances. On weekends, it is possible to buy tickets one hour before the performance. The ticket office of the Csokonai Forum can be reached at 20 297 20 47. Thanks to the Jegymester system, from September 10, online ticket and pass sales will also work easily and efficiently.

In addition to the ticket offices of the two theater buildings, you can also inquire about purchasing tickets at the Organizing Offices of the Csokonai Theater and the Csokonai Forum (20 297 0788, 06 52 314 770). You can view the pass network and the performances associated with each pass on the theater’s website under the TICKETS/PASSES menu item.

Theater tickets for September are also available from August 22.

(Debreceni Nap)